LSU football fans reminded to complete COVID-19 screening before attending season opener Saturday

BATON ROUGE - LSU is reminding fans that they must complete a COVID-19 screening prior to attending the game on Saturday in order to be allowed into the stadium.

Before arriving to campus for the season opener versus Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 26, the LSU Athletic Department urges fans to read and abide by the following guidelines:

As part of LSU Athletics’ commitment to safety, all ticket holders 18 years of age and older must complete the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening. The screening may be completed on the LSU Sports Mobile app, which is now available for download. The screening process will be available in the app starting at 12 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. The CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening requires each fan ages 18 or older to answer four questions. Those fans not familiar with the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening questions can access them at https://www.cdc.gov/screening/index.html.

Once the questions are answered, fans will either receive an approved pass, which will be displayed in GREEN on the mobile screen “Access to CDC Facilities Approved” or a denied notification “Access to CDC Facilities Not Approved” which will be displayed in RED. Those fans with an approved notification will have access to Tiger Stadium, while those with a denied notification will not be admitted to the stadium.

If ticket holders have an issue downloading the LSU Sports Mobile app or accessing the CDC Facilities COVID-19 screening, they can get assistance on site at the LSU Guest Services kiosks located outside Gate 9, Gate 20, or the southwest corner of Tiger Stadium near Gate 1. Paper forms will also be provided at the guest service kiosks.

In addition to the COVID-19 screening, the LSU Sports Mobile app provides quick and easy access to game tickets and up-to-date alerts.

Here are some more reminders to ticket holders as they prepare for Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium:

- Add your tickets and parking passes to your mobile wallet with the LSU Sports Mobile app or by logging on to your account at www.LSUtix.net through a mobile browser.

- Mask up! Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required on campus and at all athletic venues.

- Plan to leave your home early to allow plenty of time to enter the stadium. If you feel sick, please stay home!

- All gates of the stadium will be accessible to ticket holders.

- When arriving at the gate checkpoint, display your approved COVID-19 screening to the gate attendant on your smart phone.

- Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12"are approved but not encouraged to prevent long lines. Bags will be checked by the gate attendant. Ticket holders are permitted to bring a 32-ounce or 1 litter (or smaller) factory-sealed bottle of water into stadium.

- Proceed to the entry gate and have your tickets open on your smart phone. Your tickets will be scanned by a guest relations team member directly from your smart phone.

- After entering the stadium, you will notice that all concession stands are cashless. Cash-to-card machines are available at select locations throughout the stadium.

- Face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages at your seats, provided physical distancing is observed. To learn where concession stands are located, explore the interactive venue map on the LSU Sports Mobile app.

- Cover your coughs and sneezes at all times. Wash your hands regularly and often, and avoid touching your face. Maintain physical distancing from others, and be aware of social interactions.

LSU Athletics appreciates your patience as it works toward creating a safe and enjoyable environment this season. For more information, please visit LSUsports.net/gameday.