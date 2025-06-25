LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Fans are being invited to celebrate the eight-time national champion LSU baseball team at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday following the Tigers' win in Omaha over the weekend.

Gates for the event will open at 7 p.m.

Prior to the celebration, fans can enjoy a musical performance by Rising Country Star and current LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne. The team celebration will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour.

The celebration will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the baseball team. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.

"I'm really excited for the celebration," assistant coach Josh Jordan said. "[We have] an opportunity to come back and thank the great fans of LSU baseball. We have the best fans in the world."

He said that the victory celebration is not just a time to honor the team and coaching staff but the entire Tiger community.

"When you're out recruiting and talking about why a young man should chose LSU, it's obviously the tradition, the development, the opportunity to become a major league player, the support from the best baseball fans in the country," Jordan said. "It's the best place in the country to play college baseball."

Admission is free and will be general admission for all non-premium areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Alex Box Suites, Field Level Loges, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.

Tiger fans can also buy LSU’s National Championship gear and merchandise at the Box.

Fans can enter Alex Box Stadium through gates 0-3. Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU baseball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event, and no outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Bullpen, Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.

For fans who cannot attend, the ceremony will be televised live on the SEC Network, and it will streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and on SEC Network+. A replay will also be available on LSU+ when the celebration concludes.