Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration

BATON ROUGE - After a whirlwind weekend that ended with the Tigers' eighth national baseball title, LSU invited fans to welcome the team home this week!

A National Championship Celebration will be held in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m..

WBRZ will provide coverage of the event for anyone unable to make it. Additionally, the team will arrive back at the stadium at 3 p.m. Monday for those wishing to get a jumpstart on the welcome ceremony!

Look forward to welcoming back your championship Tigers!