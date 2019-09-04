LSU fans get far fewer allotted tickets for big match-up with UT

BATON ROUGE - In just three days, #6 LSU will be taking on #9 University of Texas in Austin. The anticipated match-up will air on WBRZ at 6:30 Saturday. Even though many tiger fans are planning to make the 6.5-hour drive, a lot will have to settle for watching the game on TV.

"It's a little bit of a shock for our fans who are used to having a larger allotment," said Brian Broussard, associate athletic director for ticket sales and operations at LSU.

Broussard said the university usually gets 5,000 allotted tickets for away games. But, those are for SEC games like Vanderbilt and Alabama. UT is in the Big 12.

"With the Big 12 being a separate conference and they're the home team, they got to establish the number to start with," Broussard said.

That number is 3,000, much less than normal.

"3,000 is the number we agreed on with UT" said Broussard.

That means out of the 100,000 seats in Texas Memorial Stadium, the purple and gold will only be represented in a fraction of them. The seats LSU does have are spread thin. At $150 per pop, tickets are automatically assigned to students, player's families and coaches.

"The band will be there. It will be a smaller band, but they'll be there," Broussard said.

After that, the tickets are distributed to state officials, university officials and the athletic department. For a typical away game, the governor's office gets 12 tickets, the lieutenant governor's office gets two and each member of the LA Congressional Delegation gets two tickets, according to the University’s general ticket distribution documents.

Those documents also state 125 tickets go to “official guests of the Athletic Department,” and each member of the Board of Supervisors gets 10 tickets.

All of these tickets inside Texas Memorial Stadium will be in the nosebleeds.

"Unfortunately all of the seats are in the upper levels," Broussard said.

This is forcing fans to look online for tickets. Those come at a price. According to StubHub, one of the best prices the Wednesday before the game is $310 for a ticket in the upper end zone. To get close to the field fans will have to pay $580 or a whopping $4,500 for a club level seat.

"It's a little difficult because obviously it's such a big game," Broussard said.

Next year, LSU will host UT during the regular season. Broussard says when that happens, LSU too will only give the longhorns 3,000 tickets, and they'll all be located in the upper levels.