LSU falls to No. 11 in AP polls after upset loss to Texas A&M
LSU falls to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25 poll after an upset loss to Texas A&M.
See the full list of rankings below:
1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. TCU (12-0)
4. USC (11-1)
5. Ohio State (11-1)
6. Alabama (10-2)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. Penn State (10-2)
9. Washington (10-2)
10. Clemson (10-2)
11. LSU (9-3)
12. Utah (9-3)
13. Kansas State (9-3)
14. Florida State (9-3)
15. Oregon (9-3)
16. Oregon State (9-3)
17. UCLA (9-3)
18. Tulane (10-2)
19. Notre Dame (8-4)
20. South Carolina (8-4)
21. Texas (8-4)
22. UCF (9-3)
23. UTSA (10-2)
24. North Carolina (9-3)
25. Mississippi State (8-4)
