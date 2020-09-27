Latest Weather Blog
LSU falls to #20 in AP rankings following season opening loss to Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE - Following the team's season opening loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Tigers now find themselves outside the top 10 according to the Associated Press College Football rankings.
The team is ranked 20 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and 17 in the coaches poll.
The Bulldogs had their way offensively with LSU as transfer Bulldog quarterback, K.J Costello threw for an SEC single game record 623 passing yards.
Mississippi State entered this game unranked but after the upset win over at the time, 6th ranked LSU, the Bulldogs leap frogged their way to 8th. As for LSU, the team suffered its first loss in the last 16 games after going undefeated last season.
Here are the latest college football rankings, according to ESPN:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Miami
- Mississippi State
- UCF
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Virginia Tech
- USC
- Texas
- UL Lafayette
- Pittsburgh
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
The AP Poll is the official ranking system used during the course of the season, and traditionally does not favor former Top 10 teams falling out of the rankings.
Here are the latest AP rankings:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- UCF
- North Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
- Cincinnati
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- LSU
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Michigan
- Pittsburgh
- Memphis
LSU is slated next to play Vanderbilt in Nashville with limited in-person attendance.
