LSU FACES lab searching for family of unidentified man killed in 2024 hit and run

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU FACES Lab has released a recreation of a man who died in a hit and run in 2024.

The man died after the crash, which happened on Chef Menteur Highway near Ridgeway Boulevard.

He was a white man with jaw-length brown and wavy hair. His hairline may have been receding. He had facial hair around his jaw and lips when he died. He was wearing a black "RA Shop New Orleans" shirt and black shorts. He was found with a gray backpack, an "ARMY ROTC" lanyard with a single key and a copper ring with a red gemstone in it.

Anyone who may be able to identify this man is encouraged to call the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office at (504) 658-9660 or the LSU FACES Lab at (225) 578-4761.