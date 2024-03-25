75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU earns No. 2 overall seed at NCAA Gymnastics Championships

39 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2024 Mar 25, 2024 March 25, 2024 11:29 AM March 25, 2024 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for NCAA Regional competition.

On Monday, the Tigers earned the No. 2 overall seed at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships and were placed in the Fayetteville Regional.

LSU won their fifth SEC championship Saturday in New Orleans.

Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, Oregon State, and either BYU or Boise State are also in the Fayetteville Regional.

Trending News

The top two teams from the region advance to the national semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days