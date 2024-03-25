LSU earns No. 2 overall seed at NCAA Gymnastics Championships

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for NCAA Regional competition.

On Monday, the Tigers earned the No. 2 overall seed at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships and were placed in the Fayetteville Regional.

LSU won their fifth SEC championship Saturday in New Orleans.

Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, Oregon State, and either BYU or Boise State are also in the Fayetteville Regional.

The top two teams from the region advance to the national semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas.