LSU earns first national title with 102-85 win over Iowa

DALLAS - The LSU women's basketball team beat Iowa 102-85 in the National Championship, winning their first title in program history.

Both teams played in a fast paced and entertaining game. But it's been Jasmine Carson off the bench that's been the difference for LSU. 21 points, and 5 for 5 from deep in the first half.

Watch live coverage here

At first it was the Caitlin Clark show, as she lead Iowa to a 7-3 lead hitting a deep three. Then LSU started forcing turnovers and hitting threes. The Tigers only average five per game, but hit three in the period. Reese would have seven points, three rebounds, and three assists in the quarter.

Angel Reese would have to sit with around a minute left in the first quarter, picking up her second foul. Iowa's Caitlin Clark would have 14 points in the quarter.

In the second quarter with Reese and Alexis Morris out, that's where Carson took over, making crazy shot after shot. LSU would have 9 threes at the end of the first half. Clark would get her 3rd foul, and have to sit out.

The Tigers lead 59-42 at the break. Iowa then would come out hot in the 3rd, going on a 15-2 run. Caitlin Clark became the NCAA tournament's all-time leading scorer in the period. But Clark would also pick up a tech, and her 4th foul in the period.

LSU led 75-64 at the end of 3.

Angel Reese got her 34th double-double, breaking an NCAA record as the Tigers locked up their win over Iowa, 102-85.