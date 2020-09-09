LSU DE Ray Parker suspended after battery arrest on campus Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE – Defensive end Ray Parker has been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football team for violation of team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Arrest records obtained by WBRZ Wednesday show Parker was arrested after he got into an argument with his girlfriend around 1 a.m. at her on-campus apartment. The affidavit said Parker became enraged and began throwing items around the apartment, including an iPhone.

Parker also allegedly shoved the victim into her dresser, leaving a scrape on her hip. Police spoke with victim and saw the mark and the shattered iPhone.

He was booked on charges of battery of a dating partner and criminal damage to property.

The former player was in his second year with the Tigers after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.

He played tight end at Ruston High and was named to the 2018 All-USA Louisiana Football Team as an offensive tackle.