LSU cracking down on third-party merchandise ahead of Bama game

BATON ROUGE - Bengal's and Bandits, a shop just outside LSU's northern gates is preparing for the biggest game of the season.

"Bama is obviously one of our biggest weeks of the year," said owner Patrick Wilkerson. "We plan for it really a year in advance."

This year's a little different though, because of what happened with LSU's Devin White. After being ejected and banned from the first half of the Bama game for a controversial targeting penalty, LSU fans have been planning a "Whiteout" in protest.

"There's a lot of support and we've had customers request white... And we've actually increased some of our product and we'll be getting more in to accommodate that," Wilkerson said.

The whiteout has been tied in with the phrase, "Free Devin White", being featured on billboards around the SEC headquarters in Birmingham, but you won't find that slogan on a shirt here.

"Unfortunately, just due to restrictions, limitations from the university and the licensing departments, we aren't able to sell or to carry a product that would mention Devin White or his name or likeness in general," said Wilkerson.

According to the NCAA use of a current player's name, image, or likeness is not permitted on commercial products. The lack of "Free Devin White" apparel has prompted entrepreneurs to cash in, making and selling their own shirts.

LSU licensing officials have already sent several cease and desist orders to people selling these shirts, and it doesn't just stop at using White's name. Here is a list of phrases trademarked by the university that you cannot use on your unlicensed merchandise.

LSU

Louisiana State University

LSU Tigers

Fighting Tigers

Tigers

Lady Tigers

Bayou Bengals

Geaux Tigers

Tiger Bait

Mike the Tiger

Tiger Stadium

Death Valley

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Maravich Center

PMAC

Alex Box Stadium

Love Purple Live Gold

Stand Right Up and Roar