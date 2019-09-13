85°
LSU confirms rideshare driver injured in overnight shooting near campus
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an overnight shooting near LSU’s campus.
The university's emergency alert system sent out a message around 1:30 a.m. Friday warning students of the incident on Nicholson Drive between North Stadium Road and West Chimes Street.
LSUPD said the victim was not a student. The university told WBRZ that the person injured was a rideshare driver. The unidentified person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Details about the shooting are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
