LSU coaches, student-athletes to attend unity rally on campus Friday
BATON ROUGE - Coaches, student-athletes and athletics staff will help lead a unity rally on LSU's campus Friday.
The university says the Enough is Enough: Rally for Unity, which was organized at LSU with the help of Southern University, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Free Speech Alley.
Be The Change— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 12, 2020
?? Friday, June 12
? 5:30 p.m.
?? Free Speech Alley#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kLjx7js3xD
The rally comes just days after LSU announced plans to rename Troy H. Middleton Library in an effort to disassociate with the racist past of some if its buildings' namesakes. After that announcement, the school also announced plans to increase minority enrollment and fund more minority programs.
The changes come in the wake of widespread protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police and a racist social media post made by an incoming student that led to the LSU community putting pressure on the university to make a response.
WBRZ will carry the unity rally live on WBRZ+ and on Facebook.
