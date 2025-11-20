LSU board sets private meeting for Friday to discuss Brian Kelly's $54 million lawsuit

BATON ROUGE — LSU's governing board has scheduled a meeting for Friday to hold private discussions about former football coach Brian Kelly's lawsuit against the school.

Kelly sued the school Nov. 10, seeking $54 million.

He said LSU fired him without cause after compiling a 34-14 record in less than four years with the school. He also alleges LSU officials told him Nov. 10 that they planned to fire him "for cause," which would allow them to pay a smaller amount.

In a brief announcement Thursday, an LSU spokesman said the Board of Supervisors would meet at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the school Administration Building on Lakeshore Drive. After a public comment period, the board members will meet in executive session, a secret meeting allowed under open meetings laws to discuss lawsuit strategy and other sensitive items.

No action can be taken in the private sessions.

LSU's website said it intends to provide a livestream of the public portion of Friday's meeting. It is accessible here.

Then-LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward announced Kelly's firing in late October, and after Gov. Jeff Landry publicly criticized the AD, Woodward, too, was out of a job.