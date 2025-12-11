LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change

BATON ROUGE — LSU's governing board on Thursday ratified a $91 million contract between the school's athletic department and new football coach Lane Kiffin and also OK'd new deals with a number of assistant coaches.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a salary bump for interim coach Frank Wilson, who is coaching the team through the Texas Bowl later this month. Wilson can earn a bonus if the Tigers win the Dec. 27 game against Houston.

Kiffin's contract is worth $13 million a year and covers seven years. Kiffin, too, is eligible for bonuses if LSU wins the Southeastern Conference, gains a berth in the College Football Playoff or wins a national championship. Additional money is available if the former Ole Miss coach is selected as a conference or national coach of the year.

The university laid out the deals in material prepared ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Wednesday, LSU announced a new deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, who had also coached the Rebels. Ole Miss floated the possibility of Weis staying in Oxford, so LSU sweetened its offer from $2 million a year to $2.5 million.

Wilson's salary climbed to $169,583 in each of the two months he served as LSU's interim coach. He earned a $10,000 bonus for winning an SEC game (against Arkansas) and $50,000 for securing a bowl bid. He will receieve another $100,000 of LSU wins the Texas Bowl. LSU will also give him an opportunity to leave without penalty after the game, until March 31.

Ahead of the votes, Board Chairman Scott Ballard thanked Verge Ausberry, the school's athletic director, for landing Kiffin while others schools were also interested in him.

"We knew what we wanted early and we stayed with it," said Ballard, who in an interview with WBRZ after coach Brian Kelly was fired wasn't aware of his upcoming role in finding a new coach. "You saw a lot of schools that bailed quickly, not that they were wrong. Everyone has their threshold of what they can handle, but they didn't necessarily get the person that they wanted.

"This is LSU. This isn't the other schools. We got our No. 1 and not many schools can say that. It's not a knock on them," he said. "Sometimes we don't get our No. 1, but this time we did so thank you, Verge."

"I've been through 40 searches and this is the first time we really got our No. 1 pick," Ausberry said. In recent years, LSU has hired gymnastics coach Jay Clark, women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and baseball coach Jay Johnston, each of whom have won national titles since the start of 2023.