LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

BATON ROUGE - LSU has released term sheets for some of Lane Kiffin's assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to assume the same role with the Tigers. According to the Board of Supervisors' meeting agenda, Weis will earn $2.5 million per year.

Other assistant coaches' annual salaries were included in the agenda.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will make $3 million. Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald along with tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, will receive $800,000 per year.

Quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens will receive an annual salary of $350,000, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford will receive $925,000.

According to the agenda, the full employment agreements will be presented at the next Board of Supervisors meeting.