Latest Weather Blog
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
BATON ROUGE - LSU has released term sheets for some of Lane Kiffin's assistant coaches.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to assume the same role with the Tigers. According to the Board of Supervisors' meeting agenda, Weis will earn $2.5 million per year.
Other assistant coaches' annual salaries were included in the agenda.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will make $3 million. Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald along with tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, will receive $800,000 per year.
Quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens will receive an annual salary of $350,000, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford will receive $925,000.
Trending News
According to the agenda, the full employment agreements will be presented at the next Board of Supervisors meeting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Officials working to rehab spring that gave...
-
Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor...
-
DCFS Secretary questioned during Senate committee about department changes
-
1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of...
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...