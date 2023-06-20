LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team beat Tennessee 5-0 in an elimination game to stay alive in the College World Series.

The Tigers went with Nate Ackenhausen on the mound. Auckenhausen hasn't started since Junior College, and his longest outing of the season was 3.2 innings against South Carolina but on Tuesday night, Nate pitched the game of his life. Ackenhausen went six innings, giving up no runs with seven strikeouts.

Offensively, captain Tre Morgan had two hits, and scored twice. Dylan Crews got a hold of a two-run bomb into right. The Tigers had seven hits on the night but managed to score five runs.

After Ackenhausen, Riley Cooper sealed the deal for LSU. Coop pitched three innings, giving up no runs on two hits.

The Tigers will now have to beat Wake Forest twice to head to the College World Series Final. Tomorrow's game will be at 6 p.m.