LSU basketball player and former Walker High star Jalen Cook declares for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - Former Walker High School standout and LSU guard Jalen Cook declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen (@jalen3cook)

"Big thank you to LSU and Tulane. Great 4 years. Have to thank God and my family. I will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft," Cook said on Instagram.

Cook played the first year of his college career at LSU before playing two seasons at Tulane. He averaged 19.9 points a game the 2022-2023 season with the Green Wave. Cook then transferred back to LSU this season, and while he averaged 15.6 points, he only played in 13 games.

Cook was not eligible for the first ten games of the season due to the NCAA's two-time transfer rule. Once a federal judge overturned the rule, Cook returned to the floor but then was suspended from the team for LSU's last four games.