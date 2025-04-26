LSU baseball wins late-night thriller over top-ten Tennessee

Photo Courtesy of LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team took all night to figure it out, but when they did it made for one of the most thrilling games played in Alex Box Stadium in the last ten years.

Struggling to score against a top-ten Tennessee Volunteer team, LSU rallied in the ninth inning and down to their final strike in the game Tiger first baseman Jared Jones blasted a three-run walk-off homer to dead centerfield over the batters eye to cap a six-run rally and defeat the Vols 6-3 on Friday night.

“It was a great night, we stuck with it and had some great at-bats to set the table in the ninth,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “And what a swing by Jared at the end. He’s really been working hard these past few weeks, and it paid off tonight.”

The Tigers trailed, 3-0, entering the bottom of the ninth inning and erupted for six runs to secure the dramatic victory.

Starting pitchers Kade Anderson of LSU and Liam Doyle of Tennessee each delivered outstanding performances. Anderson worked 7.1 innings, limiting Tennessee to two runs on six hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Game two will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on ESPNU.