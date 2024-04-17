72°
LSU baseball rides bullpen to win over New Orleans

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team fell behind early but battled back to beat New Orleans 6-3 Tuesday night.

Thatcher Hurd started on the mound for the Tigers but only threw two innings and allowed a two-run home run.

After he left the game, coach Jay Johnson used six different pitchers out of the bullpen, and they allowed just one run in seven innings.

In the fifth inning, LSU's Steven Milam tied the game at three with an RBI triple. On the next pitch, LSU took the lead on an RBI groundout from Tommy White.

Solo home runs from Hayden Travinski and Brady Neal helped LSU add some insurance in the sixth inning.

The Tigers (23-15) are back in action Friday at Missouri.

