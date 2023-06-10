LSU baseball postponed for third time due to weather, set to start at 9:06 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball game against Kentucky in the Baton Rouge Super Regional was supposed to ba a day game, scheduled for 2 p.m., but was postponed three times and started at 9 p.m.

The Kentucky Wildcat baseball team has left their dugout and is leaving the stadium.

The game was delayed from it's original 2:06 p.m. start time around 1:45 p.m. even though there was no inclement weather in the area. It was believed that the postponement of play was due to not wanting to start a game and stop it after a short period of play.

The game was set for 7 p.m., but around 6:30 p.m. active weather moved in and the game was delayed for an hour. At 8 p.m., the weather was still in the area and officials decided to delay the game but did not give a specific time that the game would resume. At 8:30 p.m. the NCAA announced that the game would start at 9.

After the precautionary weather delay, active weather entered the area and the game was pushed back again.

Jay Johnson addressed this issue in his media engagement yesterday saying that he was concerned about the possibility of getting starting LSU pitcher Paul Skenes up and throwing only to waste his outing by a lengthy rain delay.

"We're going to watch the weather all the way up until game time," Johnson said. "We will not start the game unless we have a window to play the game."

Fans attending Saturday night’s LSU-Kentucky baseball game were not happy about sitting in sunshine for five hours to only have the game delayed again by lightning.