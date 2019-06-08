82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball loses Game 1 of Super Regional to Florida State 6-4

4 hours 2 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 June 08, 2019 5:44 PM June 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU drops Game 1 against Florida State in the Super Regional 6-4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days