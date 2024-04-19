86°
LSU baseball looks to get back on track in road weekend series against Missouri
LSU baseball begins their road weekend series on Friday night against the Missouri Tigers.
The Tigers hold a 23-15 record for the season, including a 3-12 record in SEC play.
Missouri is 17-21 on the year with a 5-10 record in SEC play.
So. LH Gage Jump (2-1, 4.79 ERA) will take the mound for LSU while So. RH Logan Lunceford (1-2, 6.13 ERA) will be on the bump for Missouri.
LSU has a record of 18-3 all-time versus Missouri dating back to their first series in 1986.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.
