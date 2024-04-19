86°
LSU baseball looks to get back on track in road weekend series against Missouri

Friday, April 19 2024
By: Hunter McCann

LSU baseball begins their road weekend series on Friday night against the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers hold a 23-15 record for the season, including a 3-12 record in SEC play.

Missouri is 17-21 on the year with a 5-10 record in SEC play. 

So. LH Gage Jump (2-1, 4.79 ERA) will take the mound for LSU while So. RH Logan Lunceford (1-2, 6.13 ERA) will be on the bump for Missouri. 

LSU has a record of 18-3 all-time versus Missouri dating back to their first series in 1986.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. 

