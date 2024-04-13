LSU baseball looks to even series with Tennessee, snap 3-game SEC losing streak

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The LSU baseball team will try to avoid their fifth straight SEC series loss Saturday at Tennessee.

The Tigers are 3-10 in SEC play and lost the opening game of their series with the Volunteers Friday night. LSU, 22-13 overall, has lost three straight conference games.

LSU starting pitcher Luke Holman looks to even the three-game set. The junior is 6-1 so far this season with a 2.01 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched.