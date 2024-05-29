91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball departing for NCAA Regional tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

2 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 2:03 PM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU's baseball team is leaving at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face Wofford College in the NCAA Regionals this weekend.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE.

The Tigers, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, will face the Terriers on Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The winner of the regional, which also features a matchup between North Carolina and Long Island University in the opening round, will advance to a super regional with a chance to go to the College World Series in Omaha.

The regional is a double-elimination tournament. The super regional is a three-game series, with the third game played if necessary.

Trending News

LSU currently has a record of 40-21 going into the weekend at Chapel Hill. They most recently lost the SEC Championship to Tennessee with a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days