LSU baseball departing for NCAA Regional tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

BATON ROUGE — LSU's baseball team is leaving at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face Wofford College in the NCAA Regionals this weekend.

The Tigers, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, will face the Terriers on Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The winner of the regional, which also features a matchup between North Carolina and Long Island University in the opening round, will advance to a super regional with a chance to go to the College World Series in Omaha.

The regional is a double-elimination tournament. The super regional is a three-game series, with the third game played if necessary.

LSU currently has a record of 40-21 going into the weekend at Chapel Hill. They most recently lost the SEC Championship to Tennessee with a score of 4-3 on Sunday.