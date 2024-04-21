68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball defeats Missouri 6-2, secures first SEC series win

1 hour 54 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 21 2024 Apr 21, 2024 April 21, 2024 4:31 PM April 21, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Baseball

COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 6-2 Sunday, securing LSU's first SEC series victory this season.

LSU's overall record is now 25-16, with their conference record of 5-13 with this victory.

Trending News

The Tigers face Nicholls 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days