LSU baseball cancels Tuesday night game against Grambling due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball announced that its midweek matchup on Tuesday night against Grambling State has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.
Tonight’s game vs. Grambling State has been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area pic.twitter.com/UdDmKy9RTx— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 6, 2025
Stick with the Storm Station for the latest, as heavy rainfall is expected in the capital area tonight.
LSU will host Arkansas this weekend before heading to South Carolina next weekend to wrap up the regular season.
