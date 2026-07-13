Some Iberville Parish students to get free school meals starting in 2026-2027

PLAQUEMINE - All students enrolled at certain Iberville Parish schools will get free breakfast and lunch during the 2026-2027 school year.

The Iberville Parish School Board said it will use the Community Eligibility Provision for the upcoming school year through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The schools included are:

- Crescent Elementary School

- Dorseyville Elementary School

- East Iberville Elementary and High School

- Iberville Elementary School

- MSA East Academy

- MSA West Academy

- North Iberville Elementary School

- North Iberville High School

- Plaquemine High School

- White Castle High School

Every student enrolled at those schools can get a healthy breakfast and lunch each school day at no cost to their household.

No further action is required from families to receive the benefit.