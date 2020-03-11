LSU backup quarterback, Peter Parrish, indefinitely suspended from team

Peter Parrish

On Tuesday evening, LSU's head football coach Ed Orgeron announced that LSU backup quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended from the team for a violation of team rules.

BREAKING: #LSU QB Peter Parish has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules @WBRZ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 10, 2020

Orgeron confirmed that Parrish hadn't been with the team 'for a while,' which meant he didn't join his fellow Tigers during offseason workouts after their national championship win.

Coach Orgeron said he isn't sure when Parrish will return to the team.