LSU-Auburn game scheduled for 6 p.m.

2 hours 47 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 2:36 PM September 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AUBURN, Ala. - The LSU and Auburn tigers will be kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 during a prime-time slot on ESPN. 

Both teams are currently out of the top 25, but both teams have two wins and one loss. 

According to the LSU athletic department, this will be LSU's first night game in Auburn since 2016, when LSU lost 18-13. 

