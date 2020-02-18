LSU announces homecoming game and other home games for season

BATON ROUGE- LSU announced its homecoming game date against Missouri for its upcoming season along with other home game dates on Tuesday.



The homecoming game will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Tiger Stadium where the two teams will meet for only the second time in football.



Other homecoming activities will be released at a later date.



LSU also announced other home game dates with The Tigers taking on Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Gold Game.



Saturday, Oct. 15 will be the Alumni Band Reunion with the Tigers taking on Southern Miss and LSU Salutes will be during the week of the game against Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 5.



The Tigers will close out the home schedule with Senior Day against South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 19.



The National L Club Spring Game comes on Apr. 16 at Tiger Stadium and admission is free.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.



The Tigers open up their season on Sept. 3 in Green Bay, Wisconsin against the Wisconsin Badgers.