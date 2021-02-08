Latest Weather Blog
LSU-Alabama game postponed after players test positive for COVID
BATON ROUGE - The LSU vs. Alabama game scheduled for Nov. 14 has been postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward spoke on the decision Tuesday afternoon.
"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," Woodward said. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”
Statement from Jimbo Fisher: pic.twitter.com/J8k0ySbOkk— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 10, 2020
The decision to postpone the game comes after Coach Ed Orgeron said some members of the LSU football team were self-quarantining. He announced Monday that some of those affected are starters but would not say how players are isolating.
A pre-scheduled midday news conference Tuesday featuring players expected to start Saturday was postponed Tuesday morning.
Sports Illustrated reports the cases were traced back to a party around Halloween weekend.
#LSU’s outbreak stems from a party around Halloween and, because of contact tracing, has put the Tigers dangerously close to the SEC’s 53-man threshold to play, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 9, 2020
Team is very thin at defensive back and quarterback.
LSU was on a bye this week and has not played another team since its loss against Auburn on Oct. 31.
Coach O also said Monday that Myles Brennan would miss Saturday's game due to his persisting lower body injury.
