65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-Alabama game postponed after players test positive for COVID

2 months 4 weeks 1 day ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 9:17 AM November 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU vs. Alabama game scheduled for Nov. 14 has been postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward spoke on the decision Tuesday afternoon. 

"Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday," Woodward said. "We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

The decision to postpone the game comes after Coach Ed Orgeron said some members of the LSU football team were self-quarantining. He announced Monday that some of those affected are starters but would not say how players are isolating. 

A pre-scheduled midday news conference Tuesday featuring players expected to start Saturday was postponed Tuesday morning.  

Sports Illustrated reports the cases were traced back to a party around Halloween weekend.

LSU was on a bye this week and has not played another team since its loss against Auburn on Oct. 31.

Coach O also said Monday that Myles Brennan would miss Saturday's game due to his persisting lower body injury. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days