LSU AgCenter gives advice on how to prepare your plants for the upcoming cold snap

BATON ROUGE - AgCenter professionals with LSU have advised homeowners and plant owners ahead of next week's frigid weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees with wind chills even lower, and there are ways to prepare your home and your plants ahead of the snap.

Read the statement from the AgCenter below:

Winter is about to make its presence known, and with it comes many questions about protecting landscape plants, pipes and pets when the temperature drops.

LSU AgCenter professionals say everyone should pay attention to the forecasts to know ahead of time when freezing weather is approaching.

Carol Friedland, director of the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Research and Education Center, gives these tips to homeowners:

— Running just one faucet with a small trickle of water when temperatures are below freezing can prevent water freezing in your pipes.

— Use fiberglass or foam sleeves to wrap your outdoor faucets and secure that with tape or foil to prevent freezing. If you can’t find materials to wrap your faucets, household objects like old newspapers or rags can be used.

— Avoid using a gas stove or oven to heat your home, this can be dangerous.

— Stay near the interior parts of a home if you lose power. If you use a generator temporarily, never use one indoors, in your garage or under a carport.

AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard provides information for taking care of the plants during a cold snap. She said when protecting plants, start by prepping your tropical and cold-sensitive potted plants.

“If temperatures begin to drop into the 30s, you need to get them indoors, in your garage, carport or protected in the corner of a patio,” she said.

For landscape plants, thoroughly water them before a freeze if the soil is dry. This is especially important for container-grown plants.

Shrubs in landscape beds also can be helped with irrigation prior to a freeze.

Keep in mind that your cool-season bedding plants are adapted to the cold temperatures that are normal in Louisiana during winter, so cold protection typically is not needed for them.

For plants growing in the ground, mulch them with a loose, dry material such as pine straw or leaves.

Mulches will only protect what they cover and are best used to protect below-ground parts and crowns.

Larger plants can be protected by creating a simple structure and covering it with sheets, quilts or plastic.

The structure holds the covering off the foliage, preventing broken branches and improving cold protection. It need be nothing more elaborate than driving into the ground three stakes slightly taller than the plant. The cover should extend to the ground and be sealed with soil, stones or bricks. Plastic covers should be vented or removed on sunny, warm days.

For severe freezes, like those expected next week, when temperatures dip into the teens, providing a heat source under the covering helps. A safe, easy way to do this is to generously wrap or drape the plant with small outdoor Christmas lights.

The lights provide heat but do not get hot enough to burn the plant or cover. Be careful to use only outdoor extension cords and sockets. If necessary, you may prune back a large plant to make its size more practical to cover.