Man arrested for allegedly pulling woman out of car at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for allegedly dragging a woman out of a car at gunpoint.

According to arrest records, on March 9, police arrived at a home on Sycamore Street after receiving a report that a male flashed a gun at a woman and her sister.

The woman allegedly brought her sister to the home to pick up her things after arguing with her boyfriend. The woman told officers that the boyfriend, Alvin Ellis, 30, allegedly exited the home with a gun before attempting to open the car door.

After realizing the car door was locked, Ellis allegedly reached inside the car, unlocked the door and pulled the sister out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The woman said that Ellis and her sister entered the home, where she allegedly witnessed Ellis hit her sister several times through an open door, after which she said that her sister exited the home and asked her to call 911 before returning inside.

According to arrest records, Ellis allegedly exited the home and pointed a gun at the woman, telling her that she needed to leave, or he would shoot both her and her sister. This statement was also heard by 911 dispatchers.

Officers said that upon their arrival, they could hear arguing and what sounded like a physical altercation occurring inside.

After noticing the police, Ellis allegedly fled through a window, leaving behind a weapon that the woman later identified as the gun used in the alleged attack.

Officers claimed to observe several injuries on the sister, including a swollen, busted lip, scratch marks on her neck and face, and blood on her neck.

According to arrest records, officers later learned that Ellis, along with having 2 previous convictions for domestic abuse, was also the subject of a permanent restraining order, which prevented him from legally owning a firearm.

Ellis was arrested for several charges including attempted simple kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, violations of protective orders, aggravated assault with a firearm, and domestic abuse battery.