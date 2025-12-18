77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Downed tree blocks Denham Springs road

Thursday, December 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews are removing a downed tree that fell across a Denham Springs roadway on Thursday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the tree lying across Shannon Drive shortly after 1 p.m. 

Deputies and other first responders are at the scene to clear the blockage. 

