66-year-old Tiger Band member 'Tuba Kent' to lead New Orleans' Krewe of Morpheus as Grand Marshall

NEW ORLEANS — Kent Broussard, the 66-year-old tuba player who made headlines nationwide after he made the Golden Band From Tigerland, will lead the Krewe of Morpheus this Mardi Gras.

Broussard, best known as Tuba Kent, will be the Grand Marshall of Morpheus when it rolls on Feb. 13, 2026, the Krewe announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Broussard is a retired accountant who always dreamed of joining LSU's band program. His story of taking classes at LSU and a successful audition for Tiger Band was documented extensively earlier this year.

The oldest LSU band member ever has since appeared on national television.