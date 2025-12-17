60°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire destroys home in Galvez, three dogs dead
GALVEZ - The St. Amant Fire Department is currently working a large fire on Tom Williams Road across from La 931.
Family members tell WBRZ that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The Galvez Fire Department is the primary agency working the fire.
Joshua Atkinson with the Galvez Fire Department and James LeBlanc with the St. Amant Fire Department spoke with WBRZ, saying they received the call around 5:19 p.m.
There are currently no injuries to any residents or firefighters, but three dogs died as a result of the fire. It is not currently known how the fire began.
Trending News
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is expected to assist with the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators
-
Stores helping Hispanic communities by delivering care packages to their door
-
Kim Mulkey joins Miracle Children's Foundation to donate iPads to OLOL Children's...
-
Overdose numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish are trending down for the...
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...