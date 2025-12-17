Fire destroys home in Galvez, three dogs dead

GALVEZ - The St. Amant Fire Department is currently working a large fire on Tom Williams Road across from La 931.

Family members tell WBRZ that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The Galvez Fire Department is the primary agency working the fire.

Joshua Atkinson with the Galvez Fire Department and James LeBlanc with the St. Amant Fire Department spoke with WBRZ, saying they received the call around 5:19 p.m.

There are currently no injuries to any residents or firefighters, but three dogs died as a result of the fire. It is not currently known how the fire began.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is expected to assist with the investigation.