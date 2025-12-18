80°
Dr. Orlando McMeans selected as interim Southern University president

Thursday, December 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Orlando McMeans has been appointed to be the interim Southern University president. 

McMeans is the current chancellor of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and dean of the College of Agricultural, Human and Environmental Sciences. 

He's stepping into the president's role that will be left vacant by Dennis Shields, whose departure was announced in late November. 

A search for the permanent president will begin in 2026. 

