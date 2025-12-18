80°
BRPD: Man arrested in connection to December armed robbery, killing of Southern University student
BATON ROUGE — U.S. Marshals arrested a man connected to the early December death of a 21-year-old Southern University student.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 20-year-old Zion Buck was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery on Wednesday.
Police said that on Dec. 3, Donovan Pugh was shot and killed during a break-in along Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue.
