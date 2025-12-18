78°
Latest Weather Blog
Office of Technology Services: OMV customer service centers fully online following network outage
BATON ROUGE — Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers were affected for several hours on Thursday by a statewide network outage.
The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m.
By 2:30 p.m., the Office of Technology Services said that services had been fully restored and that they are working to see how much was affected by the outage, as well as determining what caused it.
"There is a very low likelihood of a cyberattack against the state’s network, but the analysis OTS’ network team is conducting will provide a definitive answer," a spokesperson said.
Trending News
Other state services were also affected, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ex-New Iberia cop arrested by FBI on terror charges to be held...
-
BRPD: Man arrested in connection to December armed robbery, killing of Southern...
-
66-year-old Tiger Band member 'Tuba Kent' to lead New Orleans' Krewe of...
-
Dr. Orlando McMeans selected as interim Southern University president
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo