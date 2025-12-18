Office of Technology Services: OMV customer service centers fully online following network outage

BATON ROUGE — Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers were affected for several hours on Thursday by a statewide network outage.

The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m.

By 2:30 p.m., the Office of Technology Services said that services had been fully restored and that they are working to see how much was affected by the outage, as well as determining what caused it.

"There is a very low likelihood of a cyberattack against the state’s network, but the analysis OTS’ network team is conducting will provide a definitive answer," a spokesperson said.

Other state services were also affected, officials said.