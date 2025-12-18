77°
Two arrested, allegedly stole $1.4K worth of copper wire from West Feliciana construction site

By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER - Two Slaughter residents were arrested for allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of copper wire from a West Feliciana Parish construction site. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office stated that Amy Rushing and Brandon Trafficano allegedly stole eight rolls of wire and attempted to sell them on social media. 

The two then tried to sell the material at a local scrap yard. 

They were both booked on one count of illegal possession of stolen things. 

