77°
Latest Weather Blog
Brown University mass shooting possibly linked to MIT murder
The mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, MA may be linked, multiple sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.
The information about a possible connection between the two incidents was developed in the last 24 hours as detectives working on both cases compared notes, the sources said.
Trending News
The sources also said investigators believe they are close to identifying a suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ex-New Iberia cop arrested by FBI on terror charges to be held...
-
BRPD: Man arrested in connection to December armed robbery, killing of Southern...
-
66-year-old Tiger Band member 'Tuba Kent' to lead New Orleans' Krewe of...
-
Dr. Orlando McMeans selected as interim Southern University president
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo