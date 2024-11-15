55°
LSP: Missing child advisory issued for 13-year-old from LaPlace

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered or Missing Child Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to State Police, Jokaia Polk, 13, was discovered missing on Saturday, Nov. 9 around 9:30 p.m. from her home in LaPlace.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)494-3932 or (985)359-8777

