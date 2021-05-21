Lower Livingston remains under Coastal Flood Warning until weekend

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Maurepas area in lower Livingston Parish continues to experience severe flooding on Friday morning.

The area remains under a Coastal Flood Warning until 1 a.m., Saturday.

*COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Persistent winds will hold water on shorelines. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/IcF22Ct8Vc — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 21, 2021





In the WBRZ viewing area, this affects Livingston Parish as well as the Southern Tangipahoa Parishes.



The following impacts are expected:

-Numerous roads may be closed

-Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated.

-Some shoreline erosion will occur.



East winds of 15-25mph will cause water inundation of 2 to 3 feet around high tide.

In addition to this, high tide is expected to be mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. That said, impacts may begin as early as midday and persist late into the evening.



Residents are urged to take the necessary actions so as to protect flood-prone property.

If travel is required, locals are advised against driving around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

