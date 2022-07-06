Louisiana teen posthumously awarded medal of heroism

GRAY - Layne Gravois, a teenager who drowned while saving a young boy from a rip current in 2021, was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal of extreme heroism.

Gravois was on a trip with two students from Nicholls State University at Miramar beach when the three boys saw a small child trapped in the rip current. While taking part in a massive communal rescue, Gravois drowned, but was able to save the younger boy.

He was a junior honors student at LSU studying electrical engineering.

Another man who died in the same rescue effort that day, Kim McGrady of Georgia, was also posthumously awarded the medal.