Louisiana teen highlights kindness while becoming finalist in Google Doodle contest

During a global health crisis, survival becomes the ultimate goal. And as people simply try to survive they often forget to put into practice a vital quality that makes survival not only worthwhile, but easier- kindness.

An observant Louisiana teen, who also happens to be an impressive artist, is working to bring the importance of kindness to the fore via an annual Google competition.

Doodle 4 Google, also stylized Doodle4Google, is an annual competition in various countries, held by Google, to have children create a Google doodle that will be featured on the local Google homepage as a doodle.

At this time, few details are known about the unnamed Louisiana student whose Doodle4Google is one of 54 finalists for the contest.

The unnamed teen's drawing can be found by clicking here and then selecting "Grades 10-12" and choosing "Louisiana."

The next webpage allows viewers to take a look at the young creator's work, vote for it, and then read the artist's inspiring words about what their drawing really means.

This teen wrote, "Kindness is love made visible, so I show kindness by showing my family I love them. But also, when I show strangers and others that I care about them even when they are unkind to themselves is me being kind. A simple act of kindness like a hug can light up someone's day. But most importantly, I show kindness by loving those even when they are unkind to me. That is the most important time to be kind and the most difficult, but those people need kindness the most."