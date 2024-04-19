Louisiana's PSC meets in room with no American flag. How did it improvise for Pledge of Allegiance?

BATON ROUGE — Meeting outside of their usual meeting room in the state capital complex, member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission had to improvise their reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday when an American flag wasn't available.

Their solution? Reciting the pledge to the back of Chairman Mike Francis' American flag shirt.

Before the meeting was called to order at the Wyndham Hotel in Many, the audience and the commission's board had a laugh when Francis turned around to reveal an American flag on the back of his white fishing shirt.

"If y'all would put your attention to the back of my shirt here," Francis said.

After the light-hearted pledge, the commission went about business as usual, ending in the 3-2 approval of Entergy's $1.9 billion energy grid overhaul proposal.