Louisiana's first professional paintball team places 11th in world

NEW ORLEANS - The Hurricanes, Louisiana's first professional paintball team, made history as they placed 11th in the world in the professional paintball league, the NXL.

The Hurricanes completed their rookie season in the professional division after traveling to several states throughout the country including Florida and California. While NXL events all take place inside the US, the Hurricanes competed against some international teams, as well.

The team won in the Semi-Pro division in 2021 and earned its spot in the professional division. Going against the best of the best, the Hurricanes ultimately took home the 11th-place prize.

Coach Mike Bianca said it was a "heck of a season with a lot of ups and downs."

"The team overcame tremendous adversity and remained competitive all season long. I couldn't be more proud of the guys and we are proud to represent the southeast and the great state of Louisiana."

Team Captain Stuart Ridgel added, "We built this team from the ground up and it’s an honor to be the first professional team to come out of the state. We couldn’t have done this without the support of our friends, families, and the local community. We’re looking forward to 2023 and our second season in the professional division.”