Louisiana's electors cast ballots for President Trump

BATON ROUGE - Though President Trump was not re-elected, eight republicans from each of Louisiana's six congressional districts emphatically cast their ballots for him at the State Capitol on Monday. Trump won the state back in November with 58 percent of the vote.

On the steps outside, a handful of his supporters clung to hope that he could still be president again, with some shouting, "Trump 2020. God bless America!"

Even so, it was a historic election - as told by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

"2020 presented an unprecedented set of circumstances. Administering elections has been exceedingly stressful this year," said Ardoin, praising his staff and voters for turning out in historic numbers. "Fear of contracting COVID, off-the-charts overtime hours, four elections, three hurricanes, two tropical storms and a presidential election... But none of that prevented more than 2 million Louisianans from exercising their right to vote."

After signing their ballots, the electors took time to praise Trump for his four-year run.

"He consistently promotes God, the Constitution, the founding fathers, the family, and the great American flag," Woody Jenkins said.

They also threw their support behind Vice President Mike Pence.

President-Elect Joe Biden will take office in January 2021 after electors nationwide affirmed the results of the presidential election Monday.