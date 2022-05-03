Louisiana's 'Don't Say Gay' bill shot down in 4-7 committee vote

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana House Bill 837, a bill that would restrict discussion of sexuality and gender identity in public schools, died in committee Tuesday afternoon.

The vote comes less than a week after Florida approved a similar bill preventing discussion through grade 3.

Florida's bill, referred to by some as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, says "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

HB-837 would have restricted discussion through grade 8, making it more restrictive than Florida's. The bill would have also prohibited teachers and school employees from discussing their own orientation with students through grade 12.

Four House Democrats and three Republicans voted against the bill.