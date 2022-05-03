Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's 'Don't Say Gay' bill shot down in 4-7 committee vote
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana House Bill 837, a bill that would restrict discussion of sexuality and gender identity in public schools, died in committee Tuesday afternoon.
The vote comes less than a week after Florida approved a similar bill preventing discussion through grade 3.
Florida's bill, referred to by some as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, says "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
HB-837 would have restricted discussion through grade 8, making it more restrictive than Florida's. The bill would have also prohibited teachers and school employees from discussing their own orientation with students through grade 12.
Trending News
Four House Democrats and three Republicans voted against the bill.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former deputy's attorney wants trial delayed in child sex crimes case
-
Parents arrested for murder in death of daughter who rotted away on...
-
Garbage bill adds new charge, unbeknownst to customer
-
Trial for the city of St. George begins
-
Man booked in deadly police chase has links to street-racing group that...
Sports Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC